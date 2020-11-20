Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 48,260 Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 21.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 265,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Epizyme news, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

EPZM stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.88. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

