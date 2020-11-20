Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 98,668 Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $9.23 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

