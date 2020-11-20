Trexquant Investment LP Has $575,000 Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,384. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $71.97.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

