Trexquant Investment LP Has $593,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock worth $1,380,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of LECO opened at $114.63 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.