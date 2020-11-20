Trexquant Investment LP Has $609,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $739,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,862. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

