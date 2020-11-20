Trexquant Investment LP Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after purchasing an additional 387,808 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.