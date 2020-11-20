Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 102.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,417,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 2.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

