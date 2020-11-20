Trexquant Investment LP Invests $566,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $73,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 75.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 51.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.77 million, a P/E ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 2.32. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

