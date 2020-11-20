Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Norbord were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Norbord Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -248.65%.

OSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.