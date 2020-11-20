Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

