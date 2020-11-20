Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $586,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

