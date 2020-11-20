Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $619,000 Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $68,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 17.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other Plexus news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $150,939.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,270.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,219. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

