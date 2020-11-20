Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $624,000 Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.