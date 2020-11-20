Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $539.95 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $577.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

