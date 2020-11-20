Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

