Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Constellium worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

