Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,994 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

CADE stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.82. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.