Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

