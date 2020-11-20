Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $101,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

