Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,781 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,984 shares of company stock worth $2,022,850. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

