Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,617 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $233.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $241.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.81.

