Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,221 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

