Trexquant Investment LP Takes $622,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 57.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 480,175 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.