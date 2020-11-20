Trexquant Investment LP Takes $625,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 50.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.65.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

