Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE DAN opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

