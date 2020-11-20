Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) Short Interest Up 70.7% in October

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the October 15th total of 749,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNE opened at $10.37 on Friday. Trine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

