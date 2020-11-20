Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG) dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 224,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 183,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interests in the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Andalusite Peak property located in British Columbia, Canada.

