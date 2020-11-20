Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

TVTY opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tivity Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 99,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

