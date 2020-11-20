Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $253.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 482,800 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 372,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,115,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 154,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

