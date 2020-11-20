Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $8.03. Tufin Software Technologies shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 805 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUFN. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 482,800 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 372,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,115,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 124.4% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 154,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 87.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.