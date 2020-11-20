Turmeric Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 25th

Turmeric Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 25th. Turmeric Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Turmeric Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TMPMU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

About Turmeric Acquisition

There is no company description available for Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

