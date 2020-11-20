Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.53

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.53 and last traded at $112.17, with a volume of 1653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,208,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $158,504.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,567 shares of company stock valued at $15,777,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

