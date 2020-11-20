Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,145,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $68,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.09.

NYSE TSN opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

