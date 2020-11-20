Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,453 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

