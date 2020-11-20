UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

