Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

