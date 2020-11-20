UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) received a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.20 ($12.00).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

