UniLayer (LAYER) Price Down 22.7% This Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $299,772.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00158609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00905950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00190331 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00366596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00091243 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,759,843 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.