Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper SE (UN01.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.98 ($30.56).

Shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.77. Uniper SE has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

Uniper SE (UN01.F) Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

