United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after acquiring an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Rentals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,845,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

