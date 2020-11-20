United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

UBFO opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 53.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

