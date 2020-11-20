Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,810,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,294,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $706,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.76 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

