Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.39% of Valmont Industries worth $63,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Valmont Industries by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $164.38.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

