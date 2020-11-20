ValuEngine Downgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Strong Sell

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 11,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $28,042.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 212,704 shares of company stock worth $624,014 over the last three months. 46.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

