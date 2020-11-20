ValuEngine Upgrades DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Hold

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

DBSDY opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.09.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

