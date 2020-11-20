VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 155.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

