Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $55.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

