Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129,605 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 141,836.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

