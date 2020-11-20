Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,623,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,890,000 after purchasing an additional 720,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,853,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,119,000 after purchasing an additional 404,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,435,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,810,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 113,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

MGV stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.