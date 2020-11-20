Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down to $36.71

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.71, but opened at $34.32. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 6,387 shares.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,520,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $4,203,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,295 shares of company stock worth $28,969,579.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

